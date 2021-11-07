NSW school, dining freedoms for vaccinated

Double-jabbed NSW residents can now gather in bigger numbers while school kids will be allowed assemblies and excursions on the first day of expanded freedoms under the state’s revised COVID-19 road map.

From Monday, NSW businesses will move to density restrictions of one person for every two square metres and fully vaccinated diners can book without number limits.

As many as 1000 people can gather outdoors while stadiums, racecourses, theme parks, zoos, cinemas and theatres can operate at 100 per cent of their fixed-seated capacity.

NSW is on the brink of hitting 90 per cent full vaccination of people aged 16 and over, with 89.8 per cent now double-dosed.

School children will be able to enjoy music classes, excursions and assemblies from Monday while teachers who aren’t fully vaccinated will be suspended.

It was revealed at a budget estimates hearing in NSW Parliament last week that about 4900 teachers had not yet advised the Education Department of their vaccination status.

All unvaccinated NSW residents will have to wait until December 15 or when the state reaches a 95 per cent double-vaccination rate to enjoy greater freedoms.

Hundreds of protesters largely dressed in white came together to oppose vaccine mandates on Sunday in Parramatta, Wollongong, Coolangatta and on the Central Coast as part of “Reclaim The Line” rallies.

Another 244 local COVID-19 cases were reported in NSW on Sunday along with one death, an unvaccinated man in his 60s from Albury who died at Melbourne’s Box Hill Hospital.

His death brings the state’s toll throughout the pandemic to 593, with 537 of those coming from the current Delta outbreak.

There are 269 patients battling the virus in hospitals across the state, 52 of whom are in intensive care.

From Monday Sydney’s mass COVID-19 vaccination hub at Qudos Bank Arena will be closed after delivering more than 360,000 vaccine doses since opening on August 9.

The arena will return to hosting sport and entertainment events.