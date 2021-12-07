 NSW teachers, transport workers on strike - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
NSW TEACHERS STRIKE
Thousands of striking public school teachers have marched down Macquarie St to the NSW Parliament. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • strike

NSW teachers, transport workers on strike

AAP December 7, 2021

Thousands of NSW public school teachers have “made history” in a mass protest at NSW Parliament as part of statewide industrial action to push for improved pay and conditions.

Teachers from Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong and the Blue Mountains gathered at Hyde Park in Sydney’s CBD on Tuesday, before marching to parliament where they filled a large stretch of Macquarie St.

Many wore red t-shirts and carried placards supporting the NSW Teachers Federation, which organised the action that has closed almost 400 state schools for 24 hours.

Union president Angelo Gavrielatos told the rally teachers had “had a gutful” of the state government, labelling its actions an “attack on the whole profession”.

“Colleagues from across NSW, colleagues who’ve filled Macquarie St, you have made history today,” he told the crowd.

“I want to thank every one of you, not for your attendance here today but rather for what you do every day, for your public service, what you do for the kids in your classroom … I thank you, I salute you.” 

Unions NSW Secretary Mark Morey said the rally was about making sure teachers got paid fairly.

“Today is not the end, today is the start of industrial campaigning across this state to ensure everyone is paid appropriately,” he told the rally.

The union says the government has failed to address unsustainable workloads, uncompetitive salaries and staff shortages.

They want a pay increase up to 7.5 per cent a year to reverse the decline in teachers’ wages compared to other professions.

It’s the first time in almost a decade that NSW teachers have walked off the job, in scenes reminiscent of the industrial turmoil of the 1980s.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said teachers have been offered a 2.5 per cent wage increase, the maximum the government can offer under its public sector wages policy.

She wants to work collaboratively with the union to address teacher shortages.

“We seem to hit a brick wall every time we try to talk about these matters,” she told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

“Children have had a tough year already and parents have been disrupted by COVID. We need to be in the classroom and I am disappointed that they have taken this approach.” 

Meanwhile, train and bus services across Sydney and train services to the Hunter Valley, Blue Mountains and Central Coast are also being disrupted by industrial action, with 70 per cent of trains not running.

Bus commuters looking for alternative transport will be short of options, with train drivers refusing to operate the foreign-made trains that run about three quarters of the services.

Sydney Trains chief executive Matt Longland said the strikes followed more than 40 meetings between Sydney Trains, NSW TrainLink and the union. 

Transport for NSW said Tuesday’s strikes meant services would run to a reduced frequency on most lines, make additional station stops and take longer to reach their destination.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.