Sydney train station
A long running dispute between unions and the NSW government will return to Fair Work. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
  • labour dispute

NSW trains dispute back in commission

Jack Gramenz September 14, 2022

A protracted dispute between unions and the NSW government over rail worker pay, conditions and safety will return to the workplace umpire after two days of conciliation.

The Fair Work Commission will hear from multiple unions, Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink on Wednesday.

The matter came before the workplace umpire after Premier Dominic Perrottet threatened to apply to terminate an enterprise agreement at the end of August, following a month of industrial action sparking widespread disruption.

Mr Perrottet declared negotiations were over but the unions rejected the government’s offer and applied to the commission to continue bargaining.

An initial hearing on Friday resulted in the two parties agreeing to attempt conciliation on Monday and Tuesday.

Exploratory conciliation is non-binding and any options can be agreed to, while hearings before the tribunal are restricted by the letter of the law. 

Unions have been working on a new enterprise agreement for railway workers.

The current enterprise agreement expired in May 2021.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union has engaged in a separate fight over the new intercity fleet.

The Korean-built trains are not safe to operate in NSW, the union argues, and need modifications so guards can monitor the safety of passengers on platforms as trains approach and depart, rather than the driver doing it via CCTV.

The modifications, which the government has resisted, would also preserve about 450 guard jobs. 

The tribunal was told terminating the existing enterprise agreement could allow the government to introduce the trains to service without modifications or union approval.

On Friday, Ingamar Taylor SC, acting for all but one of the unions, argued the government had not negotiated in good faith by terminating negotiations while they were progressing, delaying responses to proposals and not clearly identifying decision makers or ensuring they attended meetings.

Harry Dixon SC, for the rail entities, argued the union was persisting with demands for a pay rise it knew it could not get, suggesting they were not genuine about reaching a resolution.

RTBU organising director Toby Warnes told the tribunal hearing the government’s public sector annual wage rise cap, which increased from 2.5 per cent to three per cent this year, did not apply to rail workers.

The union could negotiate for and secure wages above the cap, as it did in 2018 when it secured the three per cent rate, Mr Warnes said.

This time around the union is seeking a 3.5 per cent annual wage rise, with an additional cost of living supplement based on a Queensland government model, Mr Warnes said on Friday.

