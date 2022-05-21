AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A nurse at the Royal Exhibition building in Melbourne
There were 47,000 new cases and 45 deaths reported across Australia on Saturday. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

NSW, Vic post 18,000 new virus cases

AAP May 22, 2022

NSW and Victoria have reported almost 18,000 new COVID-19 infections along with 17 virus-related deaths.

More than 2800 patients are hospitalised with coronavirus nationwide, with over one hundred of them in intensive care.

There were 47,000 new cases and 45 deaths reported across Australia on Saturday.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of voters with the virus were able to vote by phone in Saturday’s federal election after the option was extended to them at the eleventh hour.

Under original plans, anyone stuck in isolation who tested positive before 6pm on Tuesday was limited to voting via post.

But many missed Wednesday’s application deadline and it was extended to anyone who tested positive after 6pm on May 13.

Meanwhile, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has fined a NSW person for importing thousands of prescription-only medications used to treat COVID-19 against clinical advice.

The TGA says they did not have authority, an exemption or a valid prescription.

It is alleged more than 2500 ivermectin tablets and nearly 10,000 doxycycline capsules were brought into the country in a month, far more than allowed.

The accused importer has been fined almost $40,000.

The TGA has previously warned against self-medicating with counterfeit ivermectin, while a UK study last year showed doxycycline, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections, was ineffective against COVID.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

NSW: 8523 cases, seven deaths, 1165 in hospital with 36 in ICU

Victoria: 9307 cases, 10 deaths, 541 in hospital with 29 in ICU

