Restrictions eased as COVID tolls grow

Australia’s most populous states have recorded almost 28,000 new COVID-19 cases and 36 virus-related deaths as restrictions are eased around the country.

NSW posted 12,633 infections and 16 fatalities on Saturday morning, Victoria 8120 cases and 13 deaths, Queensland 7212 cases and seven deaths.

Seven-day isolation for close contacts ended in the two southern east coast states on Friday evening, while Queensland will soften quarantine and scrap it entirely for unvaccinated international arrivals next Thursday.

In the ACT, household contact quarantine rules will be ditched after Anzac Day.

South Australia will drop the requirement for close contacts to isolate from April 30 but five rapid antigen tests over seven days will be required.

Residents will also need to wear masks outside the home, are banned from high-risk settings like aged care centres and must inform employers and schools of their status.

Vaccination status and check-in requirements for pubs, restaurants, theatres and sports venues also continue to be wound back in Victoria.

Vaccine mandates for Victorian workers in multiple industries are being retained, while NSW is shifting to a risk assessment based model.

The change means household contacts of positive cases will no longer need to isolate at home for seven days, so long as they continue to test negative.

They should still work from home where possible and avoid high-risk settings.

The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee says it would be appropriate to drop some stricter restrictions once the current wave of infections has peaked.

However authorities also warn infection rates may spike as restrictions ease.

Omicron cases are plateauing in NSW, with a steady decline in overall infections in young people.

The health surveillance report for the week ending April 16 also shows unvaccinated NSW residents are still over-represented in hospital admissions.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will continue his election campaign from isolation after testing positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has also tested positive after one of his children was recently hospitalised in a serious condition with the virus.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA FROM ACROSS AUSTRALIA:

NSW: 12,633 cases, 16 deaths, 1617 in hospital, 60 in ICU

Vic: 8120 cases, 13 deaths, 449 in hospital, 35 in ICU

Queensland: 7212 cases, seven deaths, 513 in hospital, 15 in ICU

ACT: 975 cases, one death, 55 in hospital, two in ICU

Northern Territory: 525 cases, one death, 47 in hospital, two in ICU