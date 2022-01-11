AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
RAPID ANTIGEN TEST STOCK
NSW Health is "flying blind" until it get the results of rapid antigen tests, state Labor says. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • epidemic and plague

NSW waiting for rapid test registrations

Jack Gramenz January 12, 2022

Pressure is building on the NSW government to provide a way for residents to register the results of rapid antigen tests as new restrictions hit the entertainment industry.

Exactly when the function in the ServiceNSW app and website to register test results goes live is unclear but is expected this week.

Opposition Leader Chris Minns has indicated registration capabilities are expected on Wednesday, but says it should have been made available “immediately”.

“Senior health bureaucrats are flying blind because they don’t have the true picture of the Omicron variant and its transmission in the community as a result of these changes not being made available,” Mr Minns said on Tuesday.

NSW Health has repeatedly warned the daily case numbers, which have surpassed several records in recent weeks, were not giving a full picture of the virus’ circulation in the community without rapid antigen tests being tracked.

Customer Service and Digital Minister Victor Dominello said on Monday night the developers were “working around the clock to get this live very soon”.

All other states and territories aside from the ACT and WA have beaten NSW to providing a way for residents to register their results from rapid antigen tests.

WA only lifted a ban on the tests themselves on Monday.

“We’ve been told for years now that ServiceNSW is the best functioning app of any jurisdiction in the country, and yet it doesn’t seem to be able to perform this basic function,” Mr Minns says.

On Tuesday, restrictions on music festivals also came into force requiring organisers to ensure no one sings or dances on the premises aside from the performers.

Organisers of the Grapevine Gathering music and wine festival in the Hunter Valley said they were “extremely heartbroken” to be cancelling the event four days before it was due to go ahead.

The organisers say they had a COVIDsafe plan in place “for months” and had been communicating constantly with the government.

“This is a devastating blow not only to the live music industry, but also to regional tourism,” the organisers said, projecting a loss of more than $5.2 million to the region from the event’s cancellation.

The cancelled festival is the sort of event NSW Health has previously advised people to take a rapid antigen test before attending, but the RATs are scarce and the results unknown to health authorities.

Unions want tests made available to essential workers, with the Transport Workers Union calling on parliamentary members to give up the free tests they’re being provided for themselves and staff and donate them to workers.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says schools, social housing, vulnerable, Indigenous, regional and remote communities will be the priority for the government’s rapid antigen tests expected to arrive this week.

The rest of NSW can expect to see “a substantial amount of supply being available through private supply chains”.

Hospitalisations rose again on Tuesday to 2186 as the state recorded 11 more deaths and 25,870 cases, positive results reported from 36 per cent of all PCR tests carried out.

There were 170 people in intensive care and 51 people on ventilators.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.