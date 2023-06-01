AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
NSW winger Tiana Penitani in 2022 State of Origin action.
NSW's Tiana Penitani (left) will miss the State of Origin opener with a hamstring injury. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Penitani injury forces NSW Women’s Origin reshuffle

Jasper Bruce June 1, 2023

NSW winger Tiana Penitani will miss the Women’s State of Origin series opener with a hamstring strain, forcing the Sky Blues into a late reshuffling of their team.

The Cronulla recruit suffered the injury during NSW’s preparation camp. She was unable to complete the captain’s run on Wednesday and was ruled out hours before Thursday night’s match.

The match will be the first Origin fixture Penitani has missed since making her debut in 2019.

In response to the injury, coach Kylie Hilder has pushed Jess Sergis to the wing and brought Taliah Fuimaono into the starting side at centre.

Utility Quincy Dodd replaces Fuimaono on the bench after initially being named in the extended squad. It will be a fourth consecutive Origin match that Dodd has started on the bench.

After the clash at CommBank Stadium, the Women’s Origin series concludes with the second game in Townsville on June 22.

