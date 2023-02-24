AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Constable Zachary Rolfe in 2022.
NT Police Constable Zachary Rolfe, who shot Kumanjayi Walker dead in 2019, has left the country. Image by Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS
  • inquiry

NT cop who shot teen writes letter, leaves the country

Annette Lin February 24, 2023

A Northern Territory police officer who shot an Indigenous teenager dead has penned an open letter and fled the country.

Constable Zachary Rolfe, who shot Kumanjayi Walker three times during a bungled outback arrest in Yuendumu, northwest of Alice Springs, in November 2019, flew out of Canberra on Thursday. 

The 31-year-old has published an open letter defending his character and criticising the NT Police Force and its commissioner for how they handled the inquest into the shooting. 

The letter comes after his refusal to answer questions at the coronial inquest into the 19-year-old Warlpiri man’s death.

In the letter, Const Rolfe said the NT Police Force had wasted millions of dollars on disciplining him, rather than giving him a medal.

“Despite this, the coronial focus is still on me rather than on areas that could improve the circumstances of the NT,” he wrote.

He also justified a series of texts in which he used derogatory terms towards Indigenous people, calling it “playground” language.

“I have used rude and racist terms regarding nearly every race, most often my own,” he wrote.

Const Rolfe is currently appealing a NT Supreme Court ruling that he should answer questions about the text messages, his alleged excessive use of force and allegations he falsified a police recruitment application at an ongoing coronial inquest into the shooting. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.