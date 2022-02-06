AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Constable Zachary Rolfe has pleaded not guilty to murdering an Aboriginal teenager in November 2019. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  homicide

NT policeman's murder trial set to start

Aaron Bunch February 7, 2022

The long-awaited trial of a Northern Territory policeman accused of the shooting murder of an Aboriginal teenager is set to start. 

Constable Zachary Rolfe, 30, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Kumanjayi Walker in November 2019.

Mr Walker died after he was shot three times in the remote community of Yuendumu, 290km northwest of Alice Springs.

Rolfe’s Supreme Court trial in Darwin has been postponed three times, twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first time was in July when the Crown’s interstate prosecution team was unable to travel to the NT from Sydney due to the territory’s COVID-19 border restrictions.

Then again in mid-August when parts of the Top End were ordered to a lockdown after a virus outbreak in Darwin.

The most recent delay was in late-August for a High Court challenge over Rolfe’s proposed defence.

It is scheduled to run for about a month with about 50 witnesses and experts through the period NT Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie says will be the territory’s Omicron peak.

Jurors are expected to sit for less than fours a day so they do not risk becoming close contacts and have to isolate if one of their number becomes infected with the virus.

Rolfe is charged with murder, with alternative counts of manslaughter and engaging in a violent act causing death.

David Edwardson QC will defend him and Philip Strickland SC will prosecute for the Crown.

