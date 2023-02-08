AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Defence Minister Richard Marles
Nuclear-powered subs will help build on joint Australia-US initiatives, Richard Marles will say. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Nuclear subs to help project Australian power: Marles

Dominic Giannini February 9, 2023

Australia is pushing for stronger relationships with Japan, Singapore and the United States to prevent a war in the Indo-Pacific as China’s strength grows. 

Defence Minister Richard Marles has put a renewed focus on sovereignty as he prepares to announce the pathway to Australian acquiring nuclear-propelled submarines from either the United States or United Kingdom. 

He will dig into the history books and double down on the Hawke government’s policy of “full knowledge and concurrence”.

Put simply, it means Australia has a full understanding of what foreign militaries are doing on its territory.

The defence minister says nuclear-powered submarines will help build on joint initiatives Canberra already runs with Washington, including through the Five Eyes security partnership.

“The threat of armed conflict is less remote and foreign interference is more prevalent than ever,” he will say in a speech on Thursday.

“It has never been more important to guard, reinforce and enhance our sovereignty.”

Mr Marles says joint facilities with the US in Australia such as Pine Gap, the geological and geophysical research station and the solar observatory enhance the nation’s security.

“These facilities also contribute to global counterterrorism efforts, verification and compliance monitoring of international arms control and disarmament agreements, as well as early warning of ballistic missile launches,” he will say.

“Full knowledge and concurrence does not necessarily mean Australia approves each individual activity or task undertaken.

“It evolves in line with advancements in technology and with emerging opportunities, threats, risks and trends that affect Australian and US capabilities.”

Mr Marles will say any decisions over how the nuclear-submarines will be made – with nuclear components to be sealed shut to prevent Australian officials accessing the technology – will not detract from the country’s sovereignty. 

“The reality is that almost all of Australia’s high-end capability is developed in co-operation with our partners,” he will say.

“Submarines are no exception.”

Mr Marles confirmed on Wednesday that Adelaide would benefit from local manufacturing jobs when the government’s plans to acquire the submarines is unveiled in coming weeks.

“At the heart of that will be developing the capacity as soon as possible to see nuclear-powered submarines built in Adelaide,” he said. 

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said the submarines would be a joint endeavour between the three nations.

“Whether that is the sharing of technology and the understanding of how to do it, the sharing of the build, or the sharing of the design,” he said while hosting Mr Marles in London last week.

