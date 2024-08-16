AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anthony Albanese and his Kiwi counterpart Chris Luxon
Anthony Albanese and his Kiwi counterpart Chris Luxon will meet for an annual leaders meeting. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

NZ-Australia talks to revisit deportations spat

Ben McKay August 16, 2024

Deportations, migration and closer defence partnership will be on the agenda when Anthony Albanese meets Anzac ally Chris Luxon in Canberra.

The two prime ministers are meeting on Friday for the annual Australia New Zealand Leaders Meeting.

“Australia’s relationship with New Zealand is one of the closest in the world, built on our shared history and generations of cooperation across the Tasman,” Mr Albanese said.

“We will continue to work together to advance our collective interests and to achieve a peaceful, stable, prosperous and resilient region.”

Cooperation between the two governments is already broad, with more than half of the New Zealand cabinet visiting Australia since Chris Luxon’s government took office last November.

However, one issue – deportations – continues to cause friction.

New Zealand has long protested Australia’s practice of deporting criminals with Kiwi passports but with stronger ties to Australia.

Once in New Zealand, deportees have joined gangs in huge numbers, and New Zealand argue they stand a better chance of rehabilitation in their adopted communities.

Anthony Albanese and Chris Luxon
 Anthony Albanese and Chris Luxon last met in Sydney in November. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS 

New Zealand won a concession from Anthony Albanese last year, when he agreed to consider these concerns, which led Mr Luxon to described the issue as “resolved”.

“We’ve got a government under Anthony Albanese that’s actually done New Zealand a real solid,” he said.

“They have actually made sure they’ve gone to a much more common sense approach to deportees.”

That was until earlier this year, when it was revealed that a number of deportees who won the right to stay in Australia committed heinous crimes, prompting a reversal of the policy concession.

Mr Luxon said it was back on the agenda and he would be raising it “pretty directly” on Friday.

“Because we’ve got trust and friendship, we can actually talk about those things and have differences of opinion,” he said.

Officials also said Mr Luxon would raise other issues relating to New Zealanders in Australia, with a record number of Kiwis moving across the Tasman.

New Zealand is enduring a prolonged post-pandemic economic slowdown, with a double-dip recession in the past 18 months, and forecasts of a third dip this year.

Last year, Mr Albanese also opened a pathway to citizenship for Kiwis who have spent four years in Australia, increasing the attractiveness of the move.

The two governments are also increasing collaboration in defence, with Mr Luxon telling an audience at the Lowy Institute on Thursday night he was seeking interoperability to be a “force multiplier” for Australia.

