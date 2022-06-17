AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
NSW HOT WEATHER
Scientists have established a link between childhood fitness and cognitive function later in life. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • health

Obese kids develop poorer cognition: study

Callum Godde June 17, 2022

Obese and inactive children are more likely to have poorer brain function in middle age and a higher risk of dementia later in life, an Australian-led study has found.

The world-first study followed the development over 30 years of 1244 people from across Australia who were children in 1985.

It was led by Dr Jamie Tait and Associate Professor Michele Callisaya from the Melbourne-based National Centre for Healthy Ageing.

Study participants, aged from seven to 15 at the time, were assessed for fitness including cardiorespiratory, muscular power and muscular endurance as well as anthropometry through their waist-to-hip ratio.

Three decades on, the same people – now adults aged 38 to 50 – were run through a series of computerised cognitive tests between 2017 and 2019.

The children who recorded the highest levels of cardio-respiratory and muscular fitness and lower average waist-to-hip ratio had higher mid-life test results for processing speed and attention, as well as global cognitive function.

The findings, unaffected by academic ability and socio-economic status at childhood, or smoking and alcohol consumption at midlife, were published in the Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport this week.

The longitudinal study demonstrates it is key to identify factors in early life that may protect against cognitive decline later in life, including for dementia, Associate Professor Callisaya said.

“Developing strategies that improve low fitness and decrease obesity levels in childhood are important because it could contribute to improvements in cognitive performance in midlife,” she said.

“Importantly the study also indicates that protective strategies against future cognitive decline may need to start as far back as early childhood, so that the brain can develop sufficient reserve against developing conditions such as dementia in older life.”

It was already known children with greater muscular strength, cardiorespiratory fitness and endurance from sport and activity have better health outcomes as they age and higher adult fitness can lead to better cognition and reduced dementia risk in older age, the researchers acknowledged.

However, the National Health and Medical Research Council and Heart Foundation-funded study is the first to establish a link between objectively measured fitness and obesity in childhood with cognition in middle age.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.