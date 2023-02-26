Obit Fischer

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sailing legend Syd Fischer has died, aged 95.
Australia's sailing community is mourning Sydney to Hobart legend Syd Fischer, who has died at 95. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
Adrian Warren February 26, 2023

Australian sailing legend Syd Fischer enjoyed many great victories but also helped mentor and launch the careers of numerous other successful sailors.

Fischer, who has died at the age of 95, was born on March 4, 1927.

A property developer renowned for being tough in sailing and business, Fischer was also known for his strong sense of humour and his gentle side.

He self-funded five America’s Cup campaigns and represented Australia a record eight times in the Admiral’s Cup, captaining his country on an unparalleled seven occasions.

He racked up 47 Sydney to Hobart appearances, many of the races completed in boats carrying the Ragamuffin name, which became synonymous with Fischer.

Fischer took overall honours in 1992 and line honours in 1988 and 1990. He last contested the race at the age of 88, in 2015.

Over the course of his racing career, Fischer also enjoyed numerous victories in prestigious events beyond Australian boundaries 

Among his accomplishments were wins in the Fastnet, Transpac, One Ton Cup and China Sea races.

He was twice named Australian Yachtsman of the Year in 1971-72 and 1992-93 and in 2018 was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the America’s Cup, Australian Sailing and Cruising Yacht Club of Australia.

Across his lengthy and distinguished sailing career, Fischer gave opportunities to innumerable up-and-coming sailors.

Fellow Australian sailing icons Iain Murray, Jimmy Spithill and Hugh Treherne were among the many who benefited from his mentorship.

He was awarded an OBE in 1971 for his multiple sporting achievements and an AM in 2017.

While he will be remembered mostly for his sailing exploits, Fischer also played six first grade games for the Manly Warringah club in the NSW Rugby League, making three appearances as a forward in 1949 and 1952

He was also a surf lifesaving boat captain.

Among the many other acknowledgements of his sailing prowess was a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2013 Australian Yachting Awards.

