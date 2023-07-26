AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mollie O'Callaghan
Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan has set a world record to win the 200m freestyle at the world titles. Image by AP PHOTO
  • swimming

O’Callaghan breaks longest-standing women’s swim record

Steve Larkin July 26, 2023

Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan has broken the longest-standing world record in women’s swiming in winning the 200 metres freestyle at the world championships.

O’Callaghan claimed her second gold medal, and first world record, of the meet in Fukuoka by clocking one minute 52.85 seconds in Wednesday night’s final.

The previous benchmark in the event was 1:52.98, set by Italian Federica Pellegrini in the supersuit era in 2009.

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus claimed the silver medal in 1:53.01 after being overtaken by her teammate in the final lap.

“It’s a big honour,” O’Callaghan said. “To come away with the world record is just amazing.”

In the men’s 800m freestyle final, Australia’s Sam Short also won his second medal of the meet in Japan, adding silver in the 800m freestyle title to his earlier 400m freestyle triumph.

Short clocked the quickest time by an Australian – 7:37.76, eclipsing the national record of 7:38.65 set by Grant Hackett in 2005. 

Short led with 50m remaining but was overtaken on the last lap by Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui, who won in 7:37.00.

The Australian team now has six gold and two silver medals at the titles.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.