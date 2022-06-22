AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Leah Neale, Kiah Melverton, Madi Wilson and Mollie O’Callaghan.
Leah Neale, Kiah Melverton, Madi Wilson and Mollie O'Callaghan (L-R) with their 4x200m free medals. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • swimming

O’Callaghan leads Aussie 4×200 silver rush

Ian Chadband June 23, 2022

Mollie O’Callaghan has raced to her third medal of the world championships in Budapest by spearheading the Australia 4x200m freestyle relay quartet to silver.

Yet though she couldn’t bring home the main prize on the anchor leg in Wednesday’s final, the 18-year-old star also demonstrated earlier with an amazing swim in the 100m freestyle that a second gold could soon be on its way.

And Thursday also offers the scent of another gold with Zac Stubblety-Cook ready to dominate the 200m breaststroke final to complete an Olympics/world championship double.

Their efforts helped bring a smile back to the Dolphins after Shayna Jack had earlier been forced to quit the championships after slipping and breaking her hand in a warm-up area.

For the 23-year-old, the abrupt end to her first global competition after completing a two-year doping ban left her “broken-hearted”.

Later, Queenslander O’Callaghan took the limelight as she attempted to top off the efforts of Madi Wilson, Leah Neale and Kiah Melverton on the previous three legs of the 4×200 by overhauling American anchor-leg swimmer Bella Sims.

But having competed a breathtaking semi-final of the 100m only 90 minutes earlier, O’Callaghan, the individual 200m silver medallist, couldn’t get near the flying Sims.

After fine work from Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith and the great Katie Ledecky, who produced a decisive third leg, Sims brought the US home in a championship record 7 minutes 41.45 seconds, well clear of Australia (7:43.86).

“Coming in here I knew I would be swimming against Ledecky on that third leg and she is one of the best swimmers of all time,” Melverton said.

“I just did what I needed to do and held my ground and I thought I did a pretty good job of that. The 4×2 has such a great history in our country and so for us to get up and win a Silver medal together is pretty special.”

O’Callaghan, though, had earlier produced an astonishing performance in her individual semi, clocking the fastest-ever second half to a women’s race, amazingly shooting from last to first place over a landmark final length timed at 26.43sec.

That was just one-hundredth of a second slower than her first half of the race and her 52.85sec saw her qualify fastest for Thursday’s final, ahead of Sweden’s eight-time world champion Sarah Sjostrom.

Having also won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay, O’Callaghan could potentially end up with six medals as she also has chances in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay and women’s 4x100m medley relay.

Stubblety-Cook looks to be untouchable in his Tokyo-winning event, after after setting a time of 2:06.72 in his 200m breaststroke semi which was over two seconds faster than his nearest challenger.

The Dolphins have now picked up eight medals in total – two golds, five silvers and one bronze – after five days of competition to put them fourth on the table behind the USA (11 golds), Italy (four golds) and China (three golds).

Teenager Elizabeth Dekkers made a breakthrough in the 200m butterfly, finishing fifth in the final in 2:07.01 behind Canadian champion, Summer MacIntosh, who clocked a world junior record 2:05.20.

“I’m happy with that swim and happy to get the chance to race with the world’s best, so it was great to swim that PB when it mattered most,” Dekkers said.

“That final was insane, everything I thought it would be and more so it was just an amazing experience.”

Kaylee McKeown had to settle for sixth in a blanket finish to the 50m backstroke – not her strongest discipline – but her 27.47sec clocking was, agonisingly, just 0.07 outside the medals as 0.08sec separated second to sixth places.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.