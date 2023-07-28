AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mollie O'Callaghan.
Mollie O'Callaghan is the first woman to sweep the 100m, 200m freestyles at a world championships. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • swimming

O’Callaghan wins 100 free, creates world title history

Steve Larkin July 28, 2023

Australian swim star Mollie O’Callaghan has become the first woman to sweep the 100 metres and 200m freestyle titles at a world championships.

O’Callaghan triumphed in the 100m freestyle final on Friday night in Fukuoka, Japan, with compatriot Emma McKeon finishing fifth.

O’Callaghan collects her fourth gold medal of the meet, adding to her victories in the 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay and 4x200m freestyle relay.

The 19-year-old set a world record in winning the 200m free and helped both relay teams create fresh world benchmarks.

In the 100m freestyle final, O’Callaghan defended her title from last year’s championships in Budapest, winning in a time of 52.16 seconds while McKeon clocked 52.83.

“I came into this week just wanting to have fun and enjoy it and learn,” O’Callaghan said.

“It’s just an incredible feeling.”

