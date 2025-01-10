AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
May
Terrell May is prepared to run marathons and be the 'ironman' for his new club Wests Tigers. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Off-season marathon steels May to be Tigers’ ironman

George Clarke January 10, 2025

After spending his Christmas break putting himself through the pain of running his first marathon, new prop Terrell May is prepared to be an ironman and play 80 minutes in the middle for Wests Tigers.

Shown the door by the Sydney Roosters after a standout 2024 season, May has moved to Wests Tigers with ambitions of leading the club out of the NRL doldrums and earning a NSW State of Origin call-up in 2025.

Four years ago, the Samoan prop was a train-and-triallist at the Tigers before landing at the Roosters and earning a reputation as one of the most durable front-rowers in the game.

May, now back in Tigers colours under second-year coach Benji Marshall, reckons his ability to go for longer than most props is his standout quality.

The 112kg prop further underlined his physical and mental toughness by running a marathon with friends at his local athletics track.

“I didn’t prep for it and I don’t suggest anyone does that because it’s pretty tough,” May told AAP.

“I hit (a speed of) 7min40 secs (per km) which is not the best but I just wanted to complete it.

“I’m going to try and do an official one at the end of this year and get the medal to say, ‘I completed a marathon’.

“With actual prep and eating well, I’ll hopefully complete it in a better time.

“I wanted to set myself a challenge like that mentally to say, ‘Yeah I can do this stuff’.

“Training and games are still going to be hard but I feel like every time I’m in a hard moment I can think back about how running a marathon was harder.”

May believes he can translate his endurance running into long-lasting performances for the Tigers side at a time when props are increasingly used in shorter, sharper bursts.

“My motor is very good and it’s weird, I always get a second win and get better,” May said.

“When other players get tired I feel I go up a level and I want to do that this year.

“I don’t care about my stats, I just want to win. Whatever is best for the team, if he (Marshall) wants me to play 80 minutes or 20 minutes I’ll do it as long as we get the win.”

May is hopeful that if he can be the leader a “hungry and determined” young Tigers forward pack needs, then new NSW coach Laurie Daley will start to take notice.

“Last year I was close but I feel like this year I want to take my game to another level.

“Obviously that’s a goal, to strive for Origin.

“If it comes (great) but if it does or doesn’t my focus will be getting the wins for Wests Tigers.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.