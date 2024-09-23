AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Grace Brown
Grace Brown beams after her historic achievement of winning the world time trial title in Zurich. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cycling

Olympic champ Grace Brown seals career with world title

Ian Chadband September 23, 2024

Australian Olympic champion Grace Brown has found the rainbow at the end of her glittering cycling career, racing to the road world championships individual time trial title in Zurich.

The 32-year-old, who will retire at the end of the season, becomes the first woman to achieve the Olympic-world time trial double in the same season.

Brown’s triumph set the scene for Belgian defending champion Remco Evenepoel to  match her feat in the men’s time trial later on Sunday after overcoming pre-race drama. 

Brown
 Brown crossing the line in Zurich on her golden bike. Image by AP PHOTO 

Less than a month since she dominated her opponents at the Paris Games, the 32-year-old sped to her first rainbow jersey as world champ with a sensational ride against the clock from Gossau to Zurich on Sunday’s opening day of the championships.

“It honestly feels like I’m in a bit of a dream these last couple of months,” an ecstatic Brown said.

“These big goals seem ambitious, but I’ve been able to get out on the road and do it and realise those dreams. It’s really cool.”

With a superbly timed ride – fittingly, on a bike decked out with a golden finish – over the 29.9km course, Brown saved her best for last, clawing back an eight-second deficit on Dutch superstar Demi Vollering over the last 10km along the banks of Lake Zurich to be fastest by 16.79 seconds by the finish.

Brown covered the course in 39 minutes 16 seconds, with Vollering second, and American race favourite, defending champion Chloe Dygert, way back for the bronze, 56.42 seconds behind Brown.

Grace Brown
 Brown celebrates on the podium with her first rainbow jersey. Image by AP PHOTO 

The remarkable ITT double represented a dream conclusion to Brown’s career at her final world championships, after she had come so close previously, finishing runner-up in this race for the past two years.

Now world, Commonwealth and Olympic champ, Brown could still enjoy one final hurrah in next weekend’s road race.

“Definitely, the experience of the Olympics and that success on my shoulders already gave me a lot of confidence,” Brown explained, smiling when asked if her ‘golden bike’ had made all the difference.

“I was riding in the last couple of kilometres and I just kept telling myself I can be world champion. That gave me the strength to push all the way to the end.” 

The first, bumpier part of the course had featured an ascent and Brown reckoned she had been delighted to reach the top six seconds faster than Vollering.

“I did have the information from the team and I was glad I was ahead at the top of the climb because I sort of expected I might be a bit back there because Vollering is such a strong climber.

“Then I guess she just attacked the middle section of the race a little more than I did, maybe, to move ahead.

“It took me a couple of kilometres on the flat to get into the rhythm after all the climbing but I felt I gained strength towards the end and that’s how I was able to gain back the time I’d lost.”

Remco
 Remco Evenepoel takes the plaudits after winning the men’s race. Image by AP PHOTO 

Whatever happens now in the road race, this marks the end to a wonderful final campaign for the rider from Camperdown, Victoria, who also took the national time trial title, as well as the prestigious Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic and the Bretagne Ladies Tour in 2024.

Later, Evenepoel, the Olympic road race and time trial champ, edged out Italy’s former winner Filippo Ganna to retain his crown by just six seconds in the 46km men’s race.

It followed a pre-race nightmare for the brilliant 24-year-old, whose chain fell off his golden bike moments before he was due to start.

“It was maybe the most difficult time trial of my life – but in the end we won,” he said afterwards. 

Italy’s Edoardo Affini was third, the only other rider apart from Ganna within a minute of Evenepoel.

