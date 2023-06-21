AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Neil Brooks (file image)
Neil Brooks and his wife have been committed to stand trial accused of a multimillion-dollar fraud. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Olympic champion Brooks and wife to face fraud trial

Laine Clark June 21, 2023

There have already been allegations of bikie bashings and media harassment.

But Neil Brooks claimed that was the tip of the iceberg after the Olympic champion and his wife were committed to stand trial over an alleged business fraud worth almost $2 million.

Brooks said he looked forward to the whole story being told after his barrister unsuccessfully argued his clients had no case to answer at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Brooks, 60, and his wife Linda have been accused of making dishonest representations to induce Glenn Melcheck and his wife to pay $1.95m and buy 50 per cent of their sports merchandise company in 2008.

The company collapsed months later.

Defence barrister Chris Wilson made the no-case submission after a late 2022 committal hearing was told of allegations about Mr Melcheck.

In 2010 Brooks’ nose was broken after being jumped on the Gold Coast by bikies hired by Mr Melcheck, the committal heard.

And in 2012 Mr Melcheck spoke to the Nine Network – which later did a story on the fraud allegations – in a bid to get the media to “hound” Brooks, Mr Wilson told the hearing.

Mr Melcheck did not provide a written statement to police about the fraud claims until March 2016.

More than five years after being charged, Brooks and his wife have been committed to stand trial on one count of fraud.

“Obviously really disappointed today. We had hoped for a better outcome,” Brooks said outside court.

“In some ways it is just the beginning.

“Maybe the whole story is supposed to be told … (what was said) at committal it’s just the tip of the iceberg of what has happened here.”

Mr Wilson on Wednesday said there was not enough evidence to put his clients on trial.

He said there were inconsistencies, noting Mr Melcheck had told the committal he mostly relied on the Brooks’ business proposal documents when deciding to buy a company stake.

Mr Melcheck told a separate civil court case he had relied principally on his accountant’s advice, Mr Wilson said.

The accountant had refused to give evidence, the court heard.

Mr Wilson said the accountant was critical to the Brooks’ case and in his absence his clients could not lawfully be convicted on the evidence.

He conceded the investment proposal documents were “exaggerated and inflated” but said Brooks and his wife had not authorised for them to be provided – or personally gave them – to the Melchecks.

Magistrate Peter Saggers said he was satisfied there was a prima facie case for the Brooks to stand trial in Brisbane District Court at a date to be fixed.

“The inconsistencies in that evidence are for the jury to resolve,” he said.

After being introduced in late 2007 by a third party, the Brooks and Melchecks had a number of meetings before an agreement was signed in January 2008, the committal heard.

Days later the Melchecks paid a $50,000 deposit before settling the deal in February, only for the company to fail in a few months.

Mr Saggers on Wednesday said it “struck me as being bizarre” the Melchecks paid almost $2m in about two weeks.

Brooks and his wife pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

“The magistrate decided that Mr Melcheck’s credibility will be decided by a jury which we welcome and look forward to – the fight continues,” Brooks said.

Brooks earned fame as part of Australia’s “Mean Machine” freestyle relay team, winning 1980 Olympic gold before becoming a leading TV sport presenter.

