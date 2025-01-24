AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rohan Dennis (right) leaves the Sir Samuel Way Building in Adelaide
Rohan Dennis has pleaded guilty to a charge linked to a crash that caused the death of his wife. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Olympic cyclist’s guilty plea in wife death-crash case

Abe Maddison January 24, 2025

Olympic cyclist Rohan Dennis has formally pleaded guilty to a charge linked to the crash that caused the death of his wife, fellow Olympian Melissa Hoskins.

Dennis, 34, was arrested after Ms Hoskins, 32, was struck by his vehicle in front of their home at Medindie in Adelaide’s inner north on December 30, 2023.

Ms Hoskins suffered serious injuries in the crash and paramedics took her to Royal Adelaide Hospital where she died.

At a guilty plea arraignment In the SA District Court on Friday, prosecutor Stephanie Moore said while no victim impact statements would be tendered to the court at the appearance, “I can indicate there will be some forthcoming”.

“However, we still need to ascertain the wishes of the people providing those statements, who will read them and if they will be read aloud to the court,” she said.

In December 2024, Dennis appeared in Adelaide Magistrates Court to answer charges of dangerous driving causing death and an aggravated charge of driving without due care.

But prosecutors dropped those charges and replaced them with one aggravated count of creating likelihood of harm.

Rohan Dennis (right) leaves the Sir Samuel Way Building in Adelaide
 Recklessness was the basis for the charge Rohan Dennis pleaded guilty to, his lawyer had said. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS 

At that hearing, Dennis’s lawyer Jane Abbey KC said the basis for the new charge was recklessness.

“So there was no intention of Mr Dennis to harm his wife and this charge does not charge him with any responsibility for her death,” she said.

Magistrate Justin Wickens told Dennis he had driven when his wife was on or near his vehicle, knowing it was likely to cause harm or recklessly indifferent to whether harm was caused.

It was an aggravated offence because they were in a relationship.

It carries a maximum sentence of seven years in jail and a five-year loss of driver’s licence.

Judge Ian Press on Friday adjourned the matter until April 14, when sentencing submissions and victim impact statements will be heard.

Melissa Hoskins
 Melissa Hoskins competed at two Olympics and was part of the 2015 world title team pursuit squad. Image by Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS 

Ms Hoskins competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics on the track in the team pursuit and was in the squad that won the 2015 world title.

Dennis won two world titles in the road time trial, as well as silver in the team pursuit at the 2012 Olympics and bronze in the road time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.

He became the seventh Australian to wear the yellow jersey as race leader at the Tour de France by winning the opening time trial in 2015, setting a race record for his average speed.

He also won the 2015 Tour Down Under in South Australia.

Ms Hoskins was laid to rest in her home city of Perth and a public memorial service was held in Adelaide in February. Dennis attended the service with their two children.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.