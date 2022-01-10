Omicron a big test for consumer confidence

New figures will provide a flavour of how Australians are coping with the impact of the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron strain and what it might mean for future household spending.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index is released on Tuesday, its first release of 2022.

It was last published days out from Christmas and before Omicron really took hold.

The virus strain is now infecting tens of thousands of Australians each day and has caused a spike in COVID-19 related deaths.

Consumer confidence provides a guide to future retail spending.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will also release retail sales figures for November on Tuesday.

Economists’ forecasts point to another strong result of 3.8 per cent, building on the 4.9 per cent increase in October as NSW, Victoria and the ACT emerged from last year’s extensive lockdowns battling the Delta strain.

However, an analysis by ANZ last week showed spending in the week to January 5 was at its lowest level since these lockdowns as consumers showed caution about being in public places because of Omicron.

This has been compounded by staff shortages, while supply chain disruptions are leaving some supermarket shelves bare.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison concedes the Omicron variant is having an impact on Australia’s workforce and consumer spending.

But he is confident the economy will bounce back once the Omicron impact subsides, as has been the case when lockdowns have been removed in the past.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan survey also contains consumer inflation expectations, which were running at a seven-year high of five per cent when last counted.

Inflation expectations have been fuelled by the rise in petrol prices as a result of growing global oil prices.

The Australian Institute of Petroleum said the national average price for unleaded petrol rose 2.5 cents in the past week to 161.2 cents per litre.

Commonwealth Securities chief economist Craig James says it is worth doing research before filling up.

“Some Sydney motorists would have received a shock this (Monday) morning, with some bowsers showing 189.9 cents a litre for unleaded, while others showed 147.9 cents a litre,” he said.

The ABS will also release international trade figures for November.

Economists’ forecasts centre on a surplus of $10.7 billion compared with $11.2 billion in October.

Economists at Barclays, who are expecting a smaller $10.2 billion surplus, said this further winding back from the record $14 billion surplus in August is the result of declining commodity prices.