Omicron a wrecking ball to hot vax summer

“There was a girl I had a few dates with and then she ghosted me, and I was a little bit sad about it,” Emma Osborne says.

“But then she came back to me a couple months later and said ‘I’m so sorry, my dad died of COVID’. I was just like, ‘wow, pandemic dating’.”

The 37-year-old from Melbourne’s Footscray, who identifies as non-binary, has been riding the highs and lows of dating since the pandemic began.

Towards the end of 2021, it seemed like going out and meeting new people was getting easier.

Many singletons were ready for a “hot vax summer” after almost two years of lockdowns and other public health restrictions.

And then, the Omicron wave hit.

“I was really hopeful for this summer even though Delta was still a little bit concerning. It seemed like things were relatively OK,” Emma says.

“But with this Omicron situation, it’s just like a massive wrecking ball into everyone’s lives.”

Emma met someone new in November but by the end of December was isolating alone after contracting COVID-19 from her.

“Pretty much my entire holidays were spent in complete isolation, it definitely wasn’t the fun that I thought I’d be having,” Emma says.

“Right now, it seems a lot more dangerous than ever before.”

Emma describes dating during the pandemic as “a horrendous, cold and lonely two years”.

“It was obviously very nervy, meeting up with people and a lot of nerves around kissing because we were all so worried about the virus.”

“It was always very much checking in about … ‘Do you have any symptoms? What have you been up to? Have you been vaccinated?'”

Emma’s current relationship began via dating app Bumble, which allows users to display their vaccination status.

They can also specify what types of dates they feel comfortable with, whether it be outside, socially distanced, with masks or virtual.

Tinder lets users display stickers including “vaccinated”, “vaxxing soon” and “immunity together”, with the term “vax” in bios growing 95 per cent between July and August.

Meanwhile Hinge, which rolled out a vaccination status feature in August last year, found users with “vaccinated” received 30 per cent more matches.

University of Melbourne sex and relationships researcher Associate Professor Lauren Rosewarne says meeting people online has never been easier thanks to a flurry of dating apps.

“This is probably the best time in our history to have a pandemic in terms of being able to still date because we’ve already had 20 years of online dating,” she says.

“People are now well-versed in the idea of contacting people in non-real life settings for the first time.”

However the pandemic has made it much harder for people to feel comfortable with physical intimacy.

“The idea of hooking up with someone whose vaccination status you don’t know, you don’t know what their masking protocols are like, you don’t know what kind of hygiene habits they have,” Prof Rosewarne explains.

“Suddenly sex becomes a bit more risky and there’s some parallels with the early days of HIV scare, where people are just more anxious about the idea of casual sex.”

There was a 76 per cent rise in video calls through the Bumble app between March and May 2020.

Bumble APAC communications director Lucille McCart says the most significant change since the pandemic started has been “how much the dating process slowed down”.

“With everything that was going on in the world we saw the rise of ‘slow dating’ where the courtship process became longer and the trust bar before meeting was higher,” she says.

“People felt a desire to slow it down and get to know their matches on a deeper and more personal level before committing to an in-person date.”

One in three Australian Bumble users say the pandemic drastically changed what they are looking for in a partner.

Many people are choosing not to settle for anyone, with 47 per cent of Bumble users feeling OK to be alone for a while.

Shannon Power, 39, says the pandemic has made her “massively re-evaluate” what she wants from a partner or even if she wants one.

“I’m also more open to the fact that whatever happens will happen, rather than having an idea or a plan in mind,” she says.

“I just think my values, my standards and my expectations have really changed from what I want in life and what I want from a partner.”

Meanwhile things with Emma’s current partner, the one who passed on COVID-19, are going “really well”.

“She felt pretty terrible about it but thankfully I’m fine and she’s fine and no harm done apart from we both were a bit sad we couldn’t see each other for a bunch of the holidays,” Emma says.