AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
School staff member welcomes student back to class.
The start of the school year comes in late January when Omicron COVID-19 cases are expected to peak. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Omicron clouds loom on return to classroom

Andrew Brown January 11, 2022

Uncertainty remains on how students would be able to return safely to schools with rising Omicron cases, as health authorities determine the best approach.

The country’s leading medical advisory panel met on Monday to discuss the start of the 2022 school year, ahead of a national cabinet meeting on Thursday.

NSW and Victoria have backed a federal government push for a coordinated approach, with the state’s premiers meeting virtually on Monday to discuss virus-related issues including schools.

Queensland has postponed the start of its school year by two weeks, with the state’s authorities saying the delay was due to increasing COVID-19 infections and to allow more students to get vaccinated before classes resume.

South Australia officials have said it was likely rapid antigen tests would be needed to help teachers keep track of the virus.

The school year starts at the end of January, roughly the same time cases of the Omicron variant are expected to peak.

Children aged five to 11 were able to receive the Pfizer vaccine from Monday, with an estimated 2.3 million children now eligible for their first dose.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said plans for the return to school would be worked through in talks this week.

“It’s obviously a key issue for parents as they are thinking about their children going back to school in a few weeks’ time,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“We’ll look to have those arrangements very clear by the time that occurs.”

Mr Morrison reiterated his preference for students to be back in the classroom on the first day of term, rather than learning from home.

The country’s chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said health-based issues would be taken into account before a unified approach was decided.

“It’s related to balancing the wider aspects and the importance of face-to-face learning in schools with the risk of COVID,” he said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said he wanted to see students back in the classroom and called for people to follow the health advice surrounding the return.

“No one wants any restrictions to be in place for one day more than necessary … but what keeps happening is that reality catches up with rhetoric,” Mr Albanese said.

“We need to deal with the health issues first and that will lead to … a more normal way of life, including children being back at school.”

Australia on Monday passed one million total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began two years ago.

Of those cases, one-quarter have been recorded in the last four days.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.