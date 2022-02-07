AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Sales signs in shops
New data will show whether Australians have loosened up the purse strings, or are feeling wary. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Omicron, rates a test for confidence

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
February 8, 2022

A series of new surveys will show how individuals and businesses are coping with the Omicron variant and the prospect of higher interest rates.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe warned last week that a rise in the cash rate was plausible this year in the face of rising inflation and falling unemployment. 

The Commonwealth Bank will release its household spending intentions survey for January on Tuesday.

In December, it showed Australians had intended to spend big heading into 2022 following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, with its index rising 2.5 per cent in December and to its highest level since the survey began in July 2017.

But there were already signs in early January that those expectations wouldn’t be met because of the impact of the Omicron variant.

The weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index – another pointer to future household spending – is also released on Tuesday.

The index slumped earlier in the year to post its weakest January result since 1992 due to the high level of COVID-19 cases that were being reported at the time due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The index has gradually recovered in recent weeks as daily infections declined, while vaccination rates have grown to be one of the highest in world.

The broader monthly Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer sentiment survey is due on Wednesday.

National Australia Bank will release its monthly business survey for January on Tuesday.

In December, business confidence – a guide to future investment and hiring – slumped as Omicron emerged in late in 2021, falling to a level below that seen at the beginning of the Delta strain lockdowns.   

Business conditions, however, held relatively steady.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday retail sales volumes rose a record 8.2 per cent in the December quarter, following the end of Delta-related lockdowns in October and easing of restrictions.

It followed a sharp fall of 4.4 per cent in the September quarter.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.