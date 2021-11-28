 Omicron variant has arrived in Australia - Australian Associated Press

The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been found in two overseas travellers who arrived in Sydney. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
Omicron variant has arrived in Australia

AAP November 29, 2021

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has reached Australia, with genomic testing confirming two overseas travellers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa have been infected.

Both passengers arrived on Saturday night and are in isolation in the Special Health Accommodation. Both are fully vaccinated.

The two passengers were among 14 people from southern Africa who arrived on Qatar Airways QR908, Doha to Sydney, with the remaining 12 undertaking 14 days of hotel quarantine.

Australia has shut its borders to nine southern African countries and states have brought in new rules for international arrivals amid concern over Omicron.

In total, NSW reported 185 new infections on Sunday but for a consecutive day, no new deaths were reported.

In Victoria, 1061 new cases were announced and four more deaths, while there were seven new infections in the ACT.

There were also four new cases detected in the Northern Territory, where the remote community of Lajamanu will stay in lockdown until December 11 after the virus was detected in wastewater.

There were no new infections in South Australia after reporting three on Saturday.

Mr Hunt said almost 39.1 million vaccinations have been delivered in Australia.

He said 92.3 per cent of Australians 16 and over have had their first dose, while 86.7 per cent are fully vaccinated..

