One dead in Qld floods, dam releases start

A woman has died after the car she was in became submerged in floodwaters in Queensland, with intense rainfall leading to more than 110 calls for help across the state.

The woman’s body was found with her seat belt still on about 8am on Wednesday after a search and rescue by Mackay police and SES crews, police said.

She was trapped in the vehicle about 5am with two others on Surprise Creek Rd at Mount Ossa, north of Mackay, with those occupants able to escape.

They were transported in a stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital.

One of the survivors was treated for a cut to their head, while the other did not suffer any injuries.

“I cannot say this with any more conviction: drive to the conditions on Queensland roads and if it is flooded, forget it,” Acting superintendent Mark Burgess said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the woman’s death is a stark reminder of the dangers weather poses.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received 110 calls for help across the state as six-hour rainfalls reached 240mm in some areas of the north by 1am on Wednesday.

“Although rain is expected to move off the coast in the state’s north today, a large number of roads remain flooded,” QFES said in a statement.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel and don’t risk it on flooded roads and causeways.”

The weather bureau said severe weather warnings across the state had been cancelled but there remains a flood warning for the Haughton River, moderate flood warnings for Western Queensland, and southern parts can expect warnings late on Wednesday.

Near Innisfail, 244mm of rainfall was recorded at Mourilyan Mill, the highest in Queensland, with Paluma registering 180mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology advised the heaviest of Wednesday’s rainfall had moved offshore but flood risks remain.

On Tuesday, rainfall records tumbled at the Hughenden, Richmond and Cloncurry airports as those inland regions posted their highest-ever May totals.

Townsville experienced flash flooding overnight with police officers temporarily stranded in Kirwan as waters rose around the station.

The city had totals between 150-190mm as overnight rain caused flash flooding and peaks at catchments.

“That whole area under the severe weather warning could see flash and riverine flooding,” BOM senior forecaster Laura Boekel said on Tuesday.

A flood watch is current for dozens of river and creek catchments across Queensland and almost 300 roads have been cut by floodwaters.

In the southeast, heavy rain hit the Sunshine Coast and northern Brisbane, with 135mm falling at Mapleton and 113mm at Maleny.

Energex said 1471 customers were without power on Wednesday in the Brisbane City area.

Seqwater has alerted Moreton Bay region residents it has started flood releases from North Pine Dam, with releases also set to start from Wivenhoe and Somerset Dams into the Brisbane River from 10am.

The utility expects the releases to flood Savages Crossing, Colleges Crossing, Burtons Bridge and Kholo Bridge downstream, but not Fernvale Bridge.

“If you are downstream of the dam, stay away from fast flowing or deep water near waterways and flood plains,” Seqwater said.