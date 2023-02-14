One giant leap for agriculture as farmers look to space

Nestled deep in the industrial and commercial centre of a major metropolitan city, a vertical farm has sprouted indoors and its backers are reaching for the stars.

Researchers based in Melbourne’s Docklands are working with the space agency NASA to design plants that can be grown on Mars and the moon in what could be a game changer for life on earth.

Nadun Hennayaka, founder and chief executive of the Gaia Project, leads the team trying to improve food security in sustainable ways.

Mr Hennayaka said their methods could be applied to a third of the world’s crops and double the number of plants grown in controlled environments.

“It’s creating a solution for how we can generate more output with limited resources,” he told AAP.

The project is focused on boosting output while using less water, power and nutrients.

Mr Hennayaka uses lettuce as an example.

“In traditional greenhouses, the maximum amount of lettuce you can grow is around 15 to 25 plants per square metre,” he said.

“Our systems can grow a minimum of 50 plants, doubling the output.”

Mr Hennayaka said some traditional crops including potatoes and carrots could not be replaced but about 30 per cent of crops could.

“You can use that reclaimed land to grow other crops rather than cutting down the forest to create new land to grow crops,” he said.

Space technology will be discussed at an upcoming agrifood conference that brings together scientists, farmers, inventors and business leaders.

Mr Hennayaka said one of the biggest problems was convincing people it wasn’t pie-in-the-sky technology.

“Sometimes people have doubts on believing the technology can be that good,” he said.

“Our goal is to make sure farmers who are thinking of new ways to grow efficient crops are aware of various technical solutions such as ours.”

The startup is part of a program run by the Australian Research Council, which has established a centre of excellence in plants for space to create on-demand, zero-waste, high-efficiency plants.

Centre director Matthew Gilliham describes space as farming’s new frontier and is confident it will help solve problems faced on earth.

“The amazing thing about space is that it inspires like no other medium that I’ve really seen,” he said.

“Doing something so impossibly difficult will bring you new solutions.”

More than 2000 inventions have come from space technologies, from laser eye surgery to camera phones.

Agriculture has also benefited, with innovations including lighting for indoor plants and satellite data to determine soil carbon levels.

“The traditional view of space ag is satellite imagery and apps on phones crunching data but the high-value production there is going to be growing markets for those,” Professor Gilliham said.

There are plans to grow plants on the moon by the 2030s and on Mars by the following decade, while space-inspired plants will be grown on earth within the next three years.

“The yield potential of these new environments far outstrips the traditional broadacre agriculture but we still don’t understand the biology of how this occurs,” Prof Gilliham said.

He is particularly interested in exploring how space technology can help address global hunger.

The professor said climate change coupled with finite natural resources meant feeding 10 billion people by 2050 would require a revolutionary change to food production.

“Where it’s practical, efficient and makes economic sense, we would be very wise to make better use of these forefront technologies,” he said.

“It is an opportunity for science to really deliver to improve humanity’s lot.”