AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A woman watches the sunset alongside her dog.
Almost 20 per cent of young women feel less safe since the COVID-19 pandemic, a study has found. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

One in five young women ‘feel less safe’

Tara Cosoleto April 7, 2022

One in five young Australian women feel less safe alone at night than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey has found. 

The Plan International Australia report, released on Thursday, found only five per cent of women aged between 18 and 24 felt safer in places like streets, train stations and parks. 

Conversely, almost 20 per cent reported they felt less safe after dark in public environments. 

For young women with a disability, more than one in four said they felt less safe.

“COVID-19 closed borders, it ground entire industries to a halt and caused restaurants and retailers to shut their doors, but it didn’t stop street harassment,” Plan International Australia chief executive Susanne Legena said. 

“All of these findings prove that as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, the world is still off track when it comes to gender equality and the safety of women and girls.”

Youth advocate Ruvimbo Togara said she has experienced street harassment on multiple occasions. 

“All of this heavy news is weighing on us all and it certainly has led to me feeling more nervous when I’m outside,” she said.

“At the same time, I get the sense that all of this has emboldened perpetrators of violence.

“I feel like the street harassment I now experience is more aggressive, more brazen. It’s really chilling.”

Ms Togara said feeling safe should be a right and more needs to be done to protect women and gender-diverse people. 

“I’m tired of walking around during the day or night expecting something bad to happen,” she said. 

“When will I be able to walk freely and confidently without worry? I am deserving of that and so are other people who embody this experience.”

The Plan International Australia survey of 500 women, conducted by YouGov, has been released during International Anti-Street Harassment Week.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.