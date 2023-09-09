AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of a person walking in fog
Many adults struggle alone with mental health conditions, a Beyond Blue survey has found. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • mental illness

One in three with mental condition won’t get help

Callum Godde September 10, 2023

Almost one in three Australians suffering from depression, anxiety or another life-altering mental health condition won’t reach out for help, a survey shows.

The Beyond Blue survey of 5212 adults found 30 per cent of those living with a life-impacting mental health condition are unlikely to seek support from anyone.

Released on Sunday to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, the poll also showed 21 per cent of participants did not get professional help when they needed it or had put it off in the past 12 months.

Some 39 per cent of people cited costs as the reason for not getting help or delaying seeking it, while 30 per cent said it was due to waitlists.

Other barriers were thinking they would get better without support (27 per cent) and believing their problem was not serious enough to warrant it (24 per cent).

The data is concerning given the deep impact of poor mental health and suicide on people, families and communities, Beyond Blue chief executive Georgie Harman said.

“People need to know accessing support early, before they reach crisis point, can help alleviate stress, worry and isolation, and prevent depression and anxiety from getting worse,” she said.

Beyond Blue offers a 24/7 support service, with almost 80 per cent of users reporting an immediate reduction in distress as well as ongoing feelings of diminished distress two weeks later.

Ms Harman’s message to the community is it is never too soon to seek support.

“We know people can think their problems are too small or trivial, or they believe they are taking up valuable mental health resources,” she said.

“But the impacts of depression, anxiety and emotional stress can be cumulative, and small problems can snowball and become harder to manage.”

The poll was performed in November by the Melbourne-based Social Research Centre on behalf of Beyond Blue.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.