 One-off beer opener a $30,000 bottler

James Squires' one-off bottle opener is valued at $30,000. Image by JAMES SQUIRE
AAP December 11, 2021

Some have been known to use the back of a kitchen knife, others the edge of a bench top and some (although don’t try this at home kids) their teeth.

But popping the top off a cold one is about to get classy, with beer brewer James Squire poised to unveil Australia’s most valuable bottle opener worth a cool $30,000.

The one-off collector’s item was handcrafted from sterling silver, burl walnut, grade 5 titanium and rare Damascus steel of the type used to make ancient swords, and took three years to source.

The opener is destined to go under the hammer, with all proceeds of the auction to be donated to Rural Aid to support farmers in need.

Taking over 150 hours to meticulously craft, the engineering showpiece was the brainchild of Neil Ferrier, the founder of renowned design firm Discommon, to celebrate the launch of James Squire’s Pioneers’ Collection.

The limited edition range of small batch, barrel-aged beers is said to “reimagine” richly hopped English-style India Pale ale. Only 5000 bottles are being released.

“Neil has crafted a fantastic companion piece to our first release in James Squire’s new Pioneers’ Collection,” says Lion brewing marketing chief Anubha Sahasrabuddhe.

“We look forward to seeing this one-of-a-kind piece take pride-of-place in the home of someone who appreciates cutting edge design and boundary pushing beer.”

Mr Ferrier says the opener represents for him “the collision of rich history and modern and progressive practices”.

While the efforts of Australian farmers are “focused on producing the best food and produce to feed us all”, Rural Aid CEO John Warlters says James Squire is paying homage to a similar pursuit of perfection.

People can register for the auction at jamessquire.com.au/limited-editions/pioneers-collection/

