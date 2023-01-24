AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Karen Khachanov
Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov is through to his second successive grand slam semi-final. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Open semi-finalist Khachanov is a believer

Melissa Woods January 24, 2023

Russian Karen Khachanov’s self-belief is sky high after taking advantage of an injury to Sebastian Korda to book his maiden Australian Open semi-final spot.

Khachanov was the first man through to the final four when Korda retired at 0-3 in the third set, ending the American’s dreams of adding to the family folklore with his father Petr Korda winning the Open in Melbourne in 1998.

“Back-to-back semi-finals in a grand slam feels great,” said 18th-seeded Khachanov after the 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 3-0 victory.

“It’s obviously not the way you want to finish a match and I think until a certain point it was very competitive and a good battle.

“Sebastian beat one of my friends, Daniil (Medvedev) in three sets, and five sets against (Hubert) Hurkacz, so you know he’s playing great tennis.

“I’m feeling good and really happy about my level and the way I compete and looking forward to semi-finals here in Australia for the first time.”

He will face the winner of the quarter-final between Greek third-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or unheralded Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Khachanov also reached the final four at last year’s US Open after beating Australian Nick Kyrgios in five sets in the quarter-finals and said it had changed his mindset.

He was beaten in the semi-finals there by Norwegian Casper Ruud in four sets.

“Sometimes when you have those great results it shows you what you’re capable of so you believe more and more,” the 26-year-old said.

“This belief and self confidence appears much stronger after the US Open.

“I think with my team, we are on the right direction and the right move.”

The 18th seed started strongly and raced to a 5-2 lead before Korda found his groove and pushed the opening set to a tie-break, showing no signs of injury.

But he took a medical time-out while leading 3-2 in the second and had his right wrist strapped.

It didn’t appear to help and with his error count mounting Korda dropped the next seven games.

The 22-year-old, who was playing in his first grand slam quarter-final, briefly left the court between the second and third sets and then tried in vain to continue before calling it quits.

He said he was unsure how serious the injury was, first feeling it in the Adelaide International.

“I had it a little bit in Adelaide a couple weeks ago, but then it went away,” world No.31 Korda said.

“Then just one kind of mis-hit return, and it started to bother me a lot after that.

“Some forehands I couldn’t even hold the racquet and volleying was almost impossible for me so it was a little tough.

“I will see a doctor right after this and figure out more.”

There’s a possibility of an all-Russian final with world No.6 Andrey Rublev still alive, taking on nine-time champion Novak Djokovic in a quarter-final.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.