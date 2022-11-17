AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Head, Warner shine as openers
Travis Head and David Warner hit it off again as Australia's openers in the ODI win over England. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Openers Warner, Head fire in Aussies’ ODI

Oliver Caffrey November 18, 2022

Travis Head has delivered a perfect first audition to be David Warner’s opening partner for Australia’s ODI World Cup campaign.

The Test No.5 got an opportunity at the top of the order in Australia’s comfortable six-wicket win against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Replacing retired former ODI captain Aaron Finch, Head (69) batted with ease as the 28-year-old and Warner (86) put on a blazing 147-run opening stand.

It was familiar territory for the pair, as Head paired with Warner five years ago when Finch was out of the team.

On January 26, 2017, Head and Warner scorched Pakistan’s bowlers at the Adelaide Oval to put on a 284-run stand – the highest partnership in Australia’s ODI history.

Head was dropped from Australia’s ODI team in 2018, having to wait almost four years for another opportunity when he was recalled to play in the middle-order against Pakistan in March.

Warner is hopeful Head can cement his spot ahead of the World Cup in India next October.

“I think we both play quite similar, we take the game on,” Warner told reporters on Thursday.

“We like to go aerial, that’s the way we play. 

“It’s coming off at the moment, which is great and hopefully we can continue that success.”

It was a vintage Warner innings but the 35-year-old fell just short of scoring his first international century since January 2020.

The powerful left-hander is laser-focused on the World Cup and big Test series in India and England next year.

Warner last week indicated he could retire from the Test arena after the Ashes, but is determined to play as long as possible in the shorter formats.

“The goals are winning World Cups,” Warner said.

“We’ve got a World Cup next year then in four years time when I’ll be 41. 

“My goal at the moment is to get to that World Cup, play as well as I can, and go from there.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.