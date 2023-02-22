AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
david Warner
National selector Tony Dodemaide can't guarantee opener David Warner a spot on the Ashes tour. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Opening bat David Warner no guarantee for Ashes tour

Oliver Caffrey February 22, 2023

David Warner’s Test career remains uncertain after Australia selector Tony Dodemaide failed to guarantee the veteran opener a spot on the Ashes tour.

Warner has left Australia’s tour of India after suffering a fractured elbow on day one of the second-Test loss in Delhi.

The 36-year-old was also subbed out of the match before play on the second day after failing a concussion test.

Warner’s position in the Test team was already under a cloud after he was down on form for the majority of the last three years.

When asked if Warner was still in Australia’s plans for the five-Test tour of England in June, Dodemaide declined to commit to the aggressive left-hander.

“We’re worried about what we can get out of these remaining two Tests, obviously that’s a clear focus for us at the moment,” Dodemaide said on Wednesday.

“We’ll address the Ashes planning (at a later time), but we are committed to picking the best fit and available players for Test series, particularly something as big as the Ashes.

“That’s not a question that we’ve addressed so far. 

“We are very keen, as everyone I’m sure at home would be, for us to get something out of this remaining series. 

“We can still draw the series here, but it’s a tough ask in order to do that, there’s no doubt about that.

“Also for the World Test Championship, we’re desperate to get a result out of these last two games.”

Warner has previously said he wanted to continue playing Tests until at least the end of this year’s Ashes in England – a country where he has also had trouble making runs.

Meanwhile, Ashton Agar is the latest Australian player to leave India with the bowling allrounder leapfrogged by other spinners on the tour.

The 29-year-old has flown back to Perth and is expected to be available for Western Australia’s next Sheffield Shield game, starting on March 2.

Agar joins fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and Warner in exiting the troubled tour, with Australia trailing 0-2 and their hopes of regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy already over.

Unlike Hazlewood and Warner, who are both injured, Agar was unable to build up enough form and confidence to warrant being picked over debutants Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann.

Agar played in the New Year’s Test against South Africa at the SCG, but was overlooked for the first two matches in India.

Legspinner Mitchell Swepson is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of the third Test in Indore, starting on March 1, after going home for the birth of his first child after the series opener in Nagpur.

“With Mitchell Swepson coming back as well that will essentially give us five spinners in the squad for the remaining two Tests, which is probably too many, really, saving an absolute disaster,” Dodemaide said.

“Ashton’s worked incredibly hard when he was here, he’s done his absolute best to support the team and we acknowledge all the work that he’s done over here. 

“He’s really tried his backside off.”

Dodemaide said it was a “close call” to pick Murphy over Agar for the first Test in Nagpur but the 22-year-old Victorian has already cemented his spot as Australia’s second best spinner after a seven-wicket haul on debut.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.