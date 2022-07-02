AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jai Opetaia
Jai Opetaia celebrates winning the world cruiserweight championship bout against Mairis Briedis. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Opetaia cops broken jaw, wins world title

Murray Wenzel July 3, 2022

Jai Opetaia has defied a suspected broken jaw to shock Latvian three-time champion Mairis Briedis to win the IBF and The Ring cruiserweight world titles on the Gold Coast.

The 27-year-old won a unanimous points decision – 116-112, 115-113, 116-112 – in a pulsating 12-round contest that finished just 10 minutes before midnight on Saturday. 

He withstood a pulsating final round effort from Briedis, with one of his final punches knocking out Opetaia’s mouthguard and seeming to break his jaw.

It means Opetaia is the only current Australian male world boxing champion. 

It was five years to the day since Jeff Horn shocked Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium and his 2012 Olympic teammate followed his lead, controlling the opening stages and defying the 37-year-old’s best in a brutal contest.

Briedis showed why only current heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk had previously beaten him in a 29-fight professional career when he emerged for the seventh round, left eye closing and nose bleeding, and turned the tables with a series of business-like blows.

Back on level terms, he then thundered a punch through Opetaia’s defences that saw the local hope lose his feet for the final 80 seconds of the 10th round.

Opetaia recovered though in the 11th round and both men traded blows in an epic final round before Opetaia had his hand lifted.

Earlier in the night Issac Hardman produced a sickening first round knockout of Beau Hartas.

Responding to a comprehensive loss to Michael Zerafa, Hardman’s thunderous right hand floored Hartas.

It left him motionless on the canvas for more than a minute before he stirred and exited the ring on his feet. 

