AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash.
Michaelia Cash says Katy Gallagher's line of defence in the Higgins case appears "very flimsy". Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Opposition attacks ‘flimsy’ Labor defence over Higgins

Poppy Johnston June 11, 2023

The opposition has sharpened its attack on Katy Gallagher as the finance minister doubles down on her assertion that Labor did not leverage Brittany Higgins’ rape claims for political gain.

Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash accused Labor of “weaponising” the rape allegations and said Senator Gallagher’s latest description of events was “very flimsy”.

On Saturday, Senator Gallagher denied misleading parliament over the Higgins case in 2019 and said that during the parliamentary hearing in question she was responding to a suggestion Labor had known about the incident for weeks and was trying to weaponise it.

Senator Cash told Sky News it was “very very clear” that Senator Gallagher had knowledge about the issue before it broke in the media. 

“What you have now, more and more coming out every single day, is that there appears to have been collusion with senior members of the Labor Party with the media,” Senator Cash said.

“This is what happens when you weaponise a rape allegation, there are consequences for that.”

Ms Higgins alleged she was raped by fellow Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann in 2019 inside the office of then-coalition minister Linda Reynolds.

Mr Lehrmann has always denied Ms Higgins’ allegation.

Last week, text messages between Ms Higgins and her partner David Sharaz emerged that suggest the pair considered strategising her story with Senator Gallagher, who was at that point in opposition, after the rape allegation was made public.

The opposition has since accused Senator Gallagher of misleading parliament in 2021 when she brushed off claims she was tipped off about the rape allegation before it was made public.

Aged Care minister Anika Wells defended her colleague’s explanation of what happened in Senate estimates back in 2021.

“(Senator Gallagher) said yesterday that she was aware of some things and she didn’t act on it,” Ms Wells told ABC News.

“She didn’t do anything with that information.”

The minister said the political conjecture from the opposition was “pretty horrifying” and “failing to see a really awful forest for the trees”.

Ms Higgins reached a compensation agreement with the Commonwealth in December 2022 after she launched legal action against her employers in the previous coalition government.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.