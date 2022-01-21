AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Nick Kyrgios
What happens next for Nick Kyrgios is a mystery even to the man himself. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Ousted Kyrgios unsure what future holds

Darren Walton January 21, 2022

Enjoying the moment and not looking forward, Nick Kyrgios is unsure what the future holds after a second-round Australian Open exit left tennis’ most mercurial talent once again at a career crossroad.

As gallant and exhilarating as he was in a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 4-6 6-2 loss to world No.2 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday night, Kyrgios faces another alarming rankings freefall. 

The one-time world No.13 is projected to tumble to 124th in the rankings after the Open, leaving Kyrgios well outside the cut-off for direct entry to the season’s final three grand slams.

Dreading playing on clay, despite once beating Roger Federer on the slow red dirt, Kyrgios opted out of last year’s French Open before heading straight to the greener pastures of Wimbledon.

Still in the Open men’s doubles with Thanasi Kokkinakis, Kyrgios may be plotting the same path in 2022.

If he’s not, Kyrgios will need to raise his ranking, run the risk of trying to qualify or chase a wildcard into Roland Garros starting in May.

But none of these scenarios were on Kyrgios’s mind after he bowed out of the singles at Melbourne Park.

“Look, I’m not looking forward at all. I’m going to enjoy tonight. I don’t plan things, I don’t really care what’s going on in a month’s time,” he said.

“We all know people can doubt me as much as they want but they know I’m going to turn up and show up for matches like this.

“That’s why the crowd is the way it is, that’s why the tickets are the way they are, that’s why the views are the way they are. It all speaks for itself.”

Kyrgios was playing only his second match in four months, yet still dazzled the crowd with some breathtaking shot-making and wondrous tricks.

“No matter how little I train or how much I play, I’ll always lift for matches like this,” Kyrgios said.

“I’m not going to shy away from it. Obviously I’m not happy with drawing Daniil Medvedev second round because my ranking slipped.

“If I play 95 per cent of people tonight on that court I think I win, to be honest with you.

“But that’s just the way it is. I’m proud. I’m just proud of the way I carried myself. I fought. I gave a good show, and that’s it.

“I’m not thinking about tournaments and my next tournaments or anything like that.”

Kyrgios is at least planning to travel again, with the two-time grand slam quarter-finalist revealing the Dallas Open as his next tournament from February 7.

Then he’ll head to Delray Beach and Indian Wells for the year’s first Masters 1000 event.

Asked if there were any truth to rumours this could be his last season on tour, the 26-year-old said: “I don’t know what I’m going to be doing in a year’s time.

“I’m probably playing tennis but, as I said, I don’t know. Like, I don’t know. I’ll probably be planning to play, but I’m just thinking about tonight and tomorrow. Staying with my feet up.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.