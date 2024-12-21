Evacuations begin as fires rage in nation’s east

Uncontrolled bushfires are raging in different corners of the nation with evacuation warnings issued for more towns in what is shaping up to be difficult emergency season ahead.

A fast-growing fire in Victoria’s Grampians National Park razed 28,000 hectares by Saturday morning despite firefighters best efforts to battle the blaze overnight.

Residents in the nearby towns of Bellfield, Bellfield Settlement, Flat Rock Crossing, Fyans Creek, Grampians Junction and Halls Gap have all been told to evacuate immediately.

Immediate evacuation orders are in place for towns across Victoria as out-of-control blazes and sweltering temperatures begin Australia’s bushfire season. Video by Vic Emergency

“Leaving immediately is the safest option, before conditions become too dangerous,” VicEmergency said.

A relief centre for evacuated residents has opened at Alexandra Oval Community Centre in Ararat.

Emergency services said firefighters have been able to slow the spread of fire, but after tripling in size overnight authorities warned it won’t be contained for weeks.

Residents northwest of Melbourne at Bullengarook in the Macedon region have also been issued an emergency evacuation warning in light of an out of control fire burning north from Coffeys Road.

An out-of-control bushfire is raging in the Grampians National Park. Image by HANDOUT/NORTH HAMILTON FIRE BRIGADE

Authorities have cautioned that leaving after 2.30pm would be considered life threatening.

“After 2.30 Saturday 21st December it may be too late to leave,” the Country Fire Authority said.

Coffeys Road and Waterloo Flat Road remain closed while an evacuation centre has been set up at the Kyneton Racecourse at 44 Campaspe Place.

Emergency warnings are also in place for residents in The Gurdies in South Gippsland.

Firefighters in Western Australia and NSW have brought scores of fires under control in recent days, but temperatures in the high 30s and low 40s are expected to hit the west coast over the weekend before pushing eastward.

This is an EMERGENCY WARNING – BUSHFIRE – Evacuate Immediately issued for Bellfield, Bellfield Settlement, Flat Rock Crossing, Fyans Creek, Grampians Junction, Halls Gap. More details https://t.co/wbLsaMrQVK

If you choose to stay, emergency services may not be able to help you. pic.twitter.com/em4BCjsEeZ — VicEmergency (@vicemergency) December 21, 2024

Elevated fire dangers are forecast for the south of WA with dry thunderstorms possible for western parts.

Heatwave conditions are also persisting across the state’s midwest affecting Mingenew and Coral Bay as well as the Kimberley and Pilbara regions.

Above-average temperatures are predicted for the 2024-25 summer in many parts of the nation, according to long-range forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology, underscoring a grim outlook from emergency services.

Very hot conditions have returned to #WA. Temps are up to 10°C above average & could reach 15°C above average in the south-west on Sunday & Monday. Elevated fire dangers are forecast for the south. Dry thunderstorms are possible for western parts.

Latest: https://t.co/4W35o8i7wJ pic.twitter.com/Fn6JjY0Z0u — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) December 20, 2024

With hot temperatures expected to persist into Christmas, Victoria’s Country Fire Authority has urged people to plan ahead.

“We know people have a lot to think about this festive season but taking a few minutes to plan and prepare could save the lives of you and those you love,” chief fire officer Jason Heffernan said.

“On hot, dry and windy days, have a back-up location to visit that is not in a high-risk bushfire area.”