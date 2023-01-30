AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth.
Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has outlined plans to improve the child protection system. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Out of home child safety a priority

Dominic Giannini January 31, 2023

A new plan is being touted to help children reach their full potential by growing up in safe and supportive homes.

The federal government will on Tuesday release its action plan to stamp out childhood harm and neglect. A specific Indigenous action plan has also been developed. 

The plans agree to a national approach to boosting the workforce in the sector and improving targeted supports for children. 

There will also be more investment into First Nations communities to aid with family support services and child protection. 

Children entering out of home care are less likely to receive an education and be employed and more likely to be exposed to the criminal justice system.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth says the plans will help make the child protection system better.

“What this has done is taken the voices of families, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders that work in this area, and what it has embedded is some key actions to try and change the trajectory,” she told ABC radio. 

“One of those aims is reducing the number of children in out of home care through a focus on prevention and early intervention.”

Ms Rishworth said the plan would also ensure the interests of the child were at the centre of decision making if they needed to enter out of home care. 

The minister acknowledged that change wouldn’t come overnight but the plans sent a clear message that change was needed.

