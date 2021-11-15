 Outdoor style to dominate coming summer - Australian Associated Press

MELBOURNE FASHION WEEK
The first show at Melbourne Fashion Week featured an array of light and embroidered looks. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
Outdoor style to dominate coming summer

Tony Magnusson November 15, 2021

It seems fitting that the first runway show of this year’s Melbourne Fashion Week took place against the verdant backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens.

Not only was it a cute reminder of the season – rebirth, plenitude, bare legs and tropical hues – but the outdoor setting signalled that the coming summer will likely be more al fresco than ever before.

Even better, punters didn’t have to view proceedings from behind a mask.

Styled by Carlos Mangubat, Secret Garden Runway featured an array of light, bright and embroidered looks, from street to evening to cocktail, by designers including Aje, Akira, Ginger & Smart, Ngala and Helen O’Connor, among others.

Nixing the Melbourne Town Hall hub of fashion weeks past, the annual consumer fashion event is holding 10 runway parades in diverse locations around the city this week.

Venues include Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium, Seafarer’s Bridge over the Yarra River at South Wharf, and the MCG’s underground car park.

Some 250 designers and 300 retailers are taking part across 100 events and sessions, many of them free.

Various city locations will also play host to five pop-up runways and eight Fashion Capsule exhibits.

For more information visit https://mfw.melbourne.vic.gov.au/

