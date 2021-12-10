Outer suburbs overlooked, says report

One in five Australians in the outer suburbs have been living in “financial survival mode” during the pandemic and are more likely to feel stressed, frustrated and anxious than the national average.

City reaches are home to many of the essential workers who kept the Australian economy ticking over during rolling lockdowns yet their needs are being overlooked, the National Growth Areas Alliance (NGAA) says.

Analysis of over 80,000 interviews commissioned by the group reveals 21 per cent of outer metropolitan residents are in survival mode.

More than half of them are struggling to pay at last one major bill, whether it be to meet their energy needs, groceries, rent or personal loans. For those aged 40 and under, the figure jumps to 64 per cent.

NGAA CEO Bronwen Clark says government is failing a segment of the population representing 5.2 million people in total and growing at twice the national average.

“Our outer suburbs are home to the most essential workers and faced the strictest lockdowns,” she said.

“These are the communities that saw us through the pandemic and to date governments have failed to understand their needs.

“Now, governments must join the dots between high COVID rates, high outbreak risk factors and the lag in social infrastructure in fast-growing outer suburbs.”

Government is overlooking the fact these areas are a “key national economic asset” and will play a big role in Australia’s recovery, Ms Clark says.

She wants a federal minister appointed to urgently prioritise, fully explore and unlock their potential.

As well as being home to some of the country’s key workers, the NGAA research found people in fast-growth areas were more likely to stay local for dining, entertainment and shopping needs.

This highlighted the potential benefit to local government of focusing on supporting small businesses in these “vibrant communities”, it said.

COVID-19 has shown Australia’s prosperity depends heavily on our vast growth areas workforce, Ms Clark says.

Creating industry hubs is therefore key to addressing financial stress, with many outer suburban workers commuting to the CBD while their own local communities are well-placed for economic and jobs growth.

The NGAA report also showed that while 52 per cent of people nationally access mental support services, only 46 per cent do in growth areas, highlighting a lack of services.

“Caseloads of some growth area providers (are) twice the national average. Government must step up with funding for these vital services,” Ms Clark said.