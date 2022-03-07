AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pakistani players walk back to the pavilion.
Pakistan's quest for early Australian wickets on day four will be delayed due to bad weather. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Overnight rain delays Rawalpindi Test

Scott Bailey March 7, 2022

The Rawalpindi run-fest has edged even closer to a draw, with the start of day four to be delayed by overnight rain.

After play was ended early by bad light on Sunday, rain set in over the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Teams have been told they are unlikely to leave their hotel before 10am on Monday, 15 minutes after the scheduled start of play.

Wickets have so far been hard to come by in the first Test of the series, with just six taken over the first three days.

The match is already on track to be the second most dominant of bat over ball, with an average of 124.5 runs scored per wicket.

Australia will resume on 2-271 in reply to Pakistan’s 4(dec)-476 when play does resume, with Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 69 and day four crucial in either team having a remote chance of a result.

