AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Boost Souttar
Harry Souttar, here chasing Lionel Messi, has joined Leicester amid a boost from the club owners. Image by AP PHOTO
  • soccer

Owners’ fresh boost for Leicester after Souttar signing

Ian Chadband February 2, 2023

The opportunity that Harry Souttar “couldn’t turn down” looks even brighter for the big Socceroo after his new club Leicester revealed an important show of faith from their Thai owners.

Souttar’s $26m deadline-day signing by the 2016 Premier League champions, has made the defender Australia’s most expensive soccer player of all-time, and prompted enthusiasm among Foxes’ fans hopeful he can become a key figure in leading them out of the top-flight relegation mire.

“I’m delighted to join such a great football club, and challenging myself in the Premier League is an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down,” the 24-year-old told Leicester’s official website, saying he couldn’t wait to get started alongside “fantastic players” in “world-class facilities”.

The buzz around Souttar’s signing was also improved hours later on Wednesday as the club announced chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha had relieved the club of its outstanding Stg 194million ($A338 million) debt which had been owed to parent company, King Power International.

Leicester said in a statement that over Stg 194m in loans and related interest had been capitalised into equity issued to KPI, which is wholly owned by the Srivaddhanaprabha family.

“These loans have been provided by KPI to the club over the last four years to fund the construction of the club’s world-class new training ground at Seagrave and to continue to support the club’s investments into its squad and women’s football during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

“Their conversion into equity serves to strengthen the club’s balance sheet, reduce its interest costs, and provide further evidence of KPI’s commitment to supporting the club’s long-term sustainability.”

Srivaddhanaprabha said: “We want to make sure we continue on that path from the strongest, most secure financial footing.

“I believe with all my heart in Leicester City and what the club can achieve for our fans, our people and our communities – in Leicester, Thailand and around the world.”

The Srivaddhanaprabha family took control of Leicester from previous owner Milan Mandaric in 2010, and oversaw both their remarkable Premier League title success in 2016 and their FA Cup triumph in 2021.

But the club has had a difficult season and currently lie 14th in the table, just onepoint above the relegation zone.

Souttar is seen as key to help strengthening Leicesters leaky rearguard which has conceded 35 goals in the league this season, a total topped only by Bournemouth’s 42. 

He should come straight into consideration for Leicester’s match at Aston Villa on Saturday (Sunday AEDT) but after struggling with a minor hip injury and left out of Stoke’s FA Cup tie at the weekend, Souttar may not be ready to make his top-flight bow.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.