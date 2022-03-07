AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
A Lorna Jane store
Oxfam is asking Australian fashion brands to pay a living wage to their female workers. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Oxfam pressures Aust brands on women’s pay

AAP March 8, 2022

An international charity is calling on Australian fashion brands to live their values and ensure they pay a living wage to the women who make their clothes.

To coincide with International Women’s Day on Tuesday, Oxfam is spotlighting women’s fitness brand Lorna Jane and period underwear outfit Modibodi as part of its “What She Makes” campaign.

It demands big brands pay a living wage to all their garment workers, the vast majority of whom are women.

Oxfam Australia chief executive Lyn Morgain said 70 per cent of garment workers in China are women, a rate that grows to 80 per cent in Bangladesh and 90 per cent in Cambodia.

“Like many other female-dominated industries, these jobs offer lower wages and the link between these poor wages and poor health outcomes is clear,” she said.

“For example, previous Oxfam research found that more than half of garment workers in Bangladesh and Vietnam cannot afford proper medical treatment when they are sick. 

“More than three quarters of workers in Bangladesh are unable to take sick leave when needed. In Vietnam, that figure is 94 per cent.”

Modibodi has pledged to develop a roadmap this year to separate labour costs in pay negotiations with suppliers, while Lorna Jane committed to publishing its factory list on its website early on IWD.

“By taking this important step towards transparency, Lorna Jane has demonstrated a commitment to ensuring the payment of living wages,” Ms Morgain said.

“Knowing where factories are located means any claims they make can be independently verified, helping us ensure workers’ wellbeing and health.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.