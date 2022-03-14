Pace star Brown soaks up World Cup wickets

Fresh from a stunning 3-22 that destroyed the New Zealand top-order and earned Australia a third win on the spin, teenage quick Darcie Brown is eager for another World Cup outing against the West Indies on Tuesday.

The South Australian was ruthless against the White Ferns on Sunday, taking the wickets of Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Frances Mackay in a lethal spell.

Her favourite wicket was Kerr, nominated by coach Matthew Mott as the world’s most improved batter, who she snared in slips thanks to Beth Mooney’s athletic leap.

“Moons’ catch was pretty special. It was a pretty big screamer and the girls were up and about,” Brown said.

Brown’s last wicket left the Kiwis at 5-35 and helped Australia to a 141-run win – their second-biggest ever ODI margin over New Zealand.

It was a fine return from Brown, especially given her poor 0-40 off six against England that saw her sit out Australia’s win over Pakistan.

While her teammates defeated Pakistan, Brown went to the nets.

“During the Pakistan match I had a bit of a bowl, a bit of a trundle with Ben Sawyer our bowling coach,” she said.

“He helped me with a few tips and cues to bowl to try and go a bit fuller, and I guess swing it a bit more … that put me in good stead for that New Zealand match.”

And her teammates were glowing in their reviews.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Darce bowl that well,” Ash Gardner said while Ellyse Perry added she did “amazingly well”.

Even Brown was surprised.

“I felt like I was in pretty good control with the ball. I don’t usually feel like that,” she said.

“It’s probably up there (with my best spells) with how I felt with control and rhythm and I guess pace.”

Next up is the Windies, who have beaten New Zealand and England already but arrive at the Basin Reserve off a big loss to India.

Brown is eager to crack in against Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin, two of world cricket’s most explosive batters.

“It’d be an awesome challenge. We played against them in a practice match, and (Dottin) whacked me around a little bit,” she said.

However, Brown’s selection isn’t assured, given her young age and the riches available to captain Meg Lanning.

Against New Zealand, the skipper made the tough call to leave out world No.1-ranked ODI bowler Jess Jonassen in favour of pace.

“We had a really tough selection … JJ missed out and she’s a world class bowler and has done extremely well for us for a long time,” Lanning said.

“We felt that extra pace option was the way to go. It worked today but on another day it might not.”

Brown said she would understand whichever way the call went.

“I want to play every single game,” she said.

“But with the path of young fast bowlers there’s been a fair few injuries. When management say I need a rest you’ve just got to trust them and know it’s in your best interest.”