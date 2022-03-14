AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Darcie Brown with Alana King.
Darcie Brown (L) hopes to play against the West Indies after taking 3-22 in the win over NZ. Image by Andrew Cornaga/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Pace star Brown soaks up World Cup wickets

Ben McKay March 14, 2022

Fresh from a stunning 3-22 that destroyed the New Zealand top-order and earned Australia a third win on the spin, teenage quick Darcie Brown is eager for another World Cup outing against the West Indies on Tuesday.

The South Australian was ruthless against the White Ferns on Sunday, taking the wickets of Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Frances Mackay in a lethal spell.

Her favourite wicket was Kerr, nominated by coach Matthew Mott as the world’s most improved batter, who she snared in slips thanks to Beth Mooney’s athletic leap.

“Moons’ catch was pretty special. It was a pretty big screamer and the girls were up and about,” Brown said.

Brown’s last wicket left the Kiwis at 5-35 and helped Australia to a 141-run win – their second-biggest ever ODI margin over New Zealand.

It was a fine return from Brown, especially given her poor 0-40 off six against England that saw her sit out Australia’s win over Pakistan.

While her teammates defeated Pakistan, Brown went to the nets.

“During the Pakistan match I had a bit of a bowl, a bit of a trundle with Ben Sawyer our bowling coach,” she said.

“He helped me with a few tips and cues to bowl to try and go a bit fuller, and I guess swing it a bit more … that put me in good stead for that New Zealand match.”

And her teammates were glowing in their reviews.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Darce bowl that well,” Ash Gardner said while Ellyse Perry added she did “amazingly well”.

Even Brown was surprised.

“I felt like I was in pretty good control with the ball. I don’t usually feel like that,” she said.

“It’s probably up there (with my best spells) with how I felt with control and rhythm and I guess pace.”

Next up is the Windies, who have beaten New Zealand and England already but arrive at the Basin Reserve off a big loss to India.

Brown is eager to crack in against Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin, two of world cricket’s most explosive batters.

“It’d be an awesome challenge. We played against them in a practice match, and (Dottin) whacked me around a little bit,” she said.

However, Brown’s selection isn’t assured, given her young age and the riches available to captain Meg Lanning.

Against New Zealand, the skipper made the tough call to leave out world No.1-ranked ODI bowler Jess Jonassen in favour of pace.

“We had a really tough selection … JJ missed out and she’s a world class bowler and has done extremely well for us for a long time,” Lanning said.

“We felt that extra pace option was the way to go. It worked today but on another day it might not.”

Brown said she would understand whichever way the call went.

“I want to play every single game,” she said.

“But with the path of young fast bowlers there’s been a fair few injuries. When management say I need a rest you’ve just got to trust them and know it’s in your best interest.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.