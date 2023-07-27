AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Ships
The Talisman Sabre war games exercise has swelled to almost 32,000 defence force personnel. Image by AP PHOTO
  • defence

Pacific a major focus at Australian military exercises

Tess Ikonomou July 28, 2023

Several Pacific Island nations have participated in the major military exercise Talisman Sabre for the first time as Australia seeks to bolster partnerships in the region.

The multi-national exercise has swelled to almost 32,000 defence force personnel from 13 countries.

This year’s two-week exercise was the largest iteration yet, held across locations including Shoalwater Bay in Queensland.

Director of the exercise Brigadier Damian Hill said it was the first time forces from Fiji, Tonga, and Papua New Guinea had been fully integrated into the exercise.

“There’s just an opportunity, there’s a willingness in the region to work together,” he said.

“We know that we will need to work together, exercises such as this enable us to create those personal relationships.”

Other nations to step up their participation included Japan and South Korea.

Asked about the significance and scale of the exercise in the context of regional competition, Brig Hill pointed to increased cooperation on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

A Chinese surveillance ship was spotted by a RAAF P-8 Poseidon plane, trying to collect information about the war games.

Brig Hill said he expected Beijing to continue to “have an interest in the exercise” when it was next held in a couple of years.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will travel to Queensland on Sunday with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to visit military personnel taking part in the drills.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.