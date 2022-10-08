AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The Australian coast seen from space (file)
The Pacific Ocean is expected to close in the next 300 million years as a supercontinent forms. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • scientific exploration

Pacific to give way to new supercontinent

John Kidman October 9, 2022

The last time Earth was as one, humans weren’t around to see it and they aren’t likely to witness the next coming together of the continents either.

It’s hardly surprising considering this geological phenomenon requires roughly 600 million years to complete while Homo sapiens arrived a mere 300,000 years ago.

Yet it hasn’t stopped two Perth-based scientists calculating the formulation of the planet’s forthcoming supercontinent including where Australia will settle into it.

Curtin University’s Dr Chuan Huang and Professor Zheng-Xiang Li estimate the configuration of Amasia will likely be a done deal as the Pacific Ocean closes in roughly 20,000 to 30,000 millennia.

Using a supercomputer to simulate the scenario, they found that because Earth has been cooling for billions of years, the thickness and strength of undersea plates reduce with time.

This would make it difficult for the next supercontinent to assemble by closing “young” oceans like the Atlantic or Indian.

Australia is expected to play an important role, first colliding with Asia and then connecting it to America.

“By simulating how the Earth’s tectonic plates are expected to evolve … we were able to show that in less than 300 million years it is likely to be the Pacific Ocean that will close, allowing for the formation of Amasia, debunking some previous scientific theories,” Dr Huang said.

Still covering 30 per cent of the planet’s surface, the Pacific Ocean is what is left of the Panthalassa super ocean that started forming 700 million years ago when the previous supercontinent started breaking apart.

Currently open to a dimension of about 10,000 km, it’s been shrinking since the time of the dinosaurs at a rate of a few centimetres a year.

Professor Li says the presence of a single continental mass will dramatically alter Earth’s ecosystem and environment.

“The sea level is expected to be lower and the vast interior of the supercontinent will be very arid with high daily temperature ranges,” he said.

“Currently, Earth consists of seven continents with widely different ecosystems and human cultures, so it would be fascinating to think what the world might look like in 200 to 300 million years.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.