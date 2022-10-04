Paine confirmed for first-class comeback

Tim Paine’s 11-month exile from elite cricket is over, with the former Australia captain to make his comeback in Sheffield Shield ranks for Tasmania.

Paine has been included in Tasmania’s squad for the Shield game against Queensland starting on Thursday in Brisbane.

The 37-year-old quit the Test captaincy in November last year after a 2017 sexting controversy came to light.

Paine, who has not played a first-class game since April last year, returned in Hobart club ranks last Sunday, taking a catch and making an unbeaten 20 for University in a win against New Town.

Tasmania on Tuesday named a 13-man squad for the Shield game against the Bulls at Allan Border Field, with Matthew Wade and Nathan Ellis unavailable due to commitments with the national side.

Tasmania squad: Jordan Silk (capt), Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Ben McDermott, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster.