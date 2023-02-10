AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jadeja interaction
India's Ravindra Jadeja was at the centre of an online debate over an on-field interaction. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Paine, Vaughan fuel debate around Jadeja interaction

Oliver Caffrey February 10, 2023

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has ignited a social media debate after describing an on-field interaction between star India spinner Ravi Jadeja and teammate Mohammed Siraj as “interesting”.

Broadcast vision captured Jadeja taking something out of Siraj’s hand during day one of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur on Thursday.

After the exchange with Siraj, Jadeja then rubbed his hands and left index finger around the ball with an unidentified substance.

Several Indian media reports have said the substance was an ointment Jadeja was applying to a sore finger.

Paine, who quit as Australia’s Test skipper in November, replied to a Twitter user asking what he thought of the footage with “interesting”.

Clips of the incident went viral on social media, with former England captain Michael Vaughan also having a say.

“What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this …,” Vaughan wrote on Twitter.

Jadeja proved the key man, starring with figures of 5-47 to put India in the box seat after a commanding opening day of the Border-Gavaskar series.

AAP has contacted the International Cricket Council for comment.

Under the ICC’s Test conditions, players are banned from using an artificial substance on the ball.

