AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique on his way to an unbeaten half-century.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique has kept Australia's attack at bay in the third Test in Lahore. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Pakistan continue to defy Aussies in Test

Oliver Caffrey March 23, 2022

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali have batted through the opening session on day three of the final Test as Australia desperately search for a breakthrough.

The Pakistani pair got the home team to 1-159 at lunch in Lahore as they slowly chip away at Australia’s first innings total of 391.

Shafique (75 no) and Ali (63 no) were largely untroubled after resuming at 1-90 on Wednesday.

But Steve Smith put down another tough chance, dropping Ali off legspinner Mitchell Swepson’s bowling in the final over before the break.

Talented opener Shafique cruised past 50 for the third time in the series, while Ali will be out to add to his magnificent 185 in the first Test.

Australia again struggled to create opportunities on the flat pitch, with captain Pat Cummins looking like the Australian bowler most likely to claim a wicket.

The tourists wasted a second review for the innings when they opted to challenge a not-out decision off Mitchell Starc’s bowling.

Shafique was hit on the pads, but only wicketkeeper Alex Carey appeared interested.

However, Australia still decided to review and the DRS quickly confirmed the ball was comfortably heading down leg-side.

The review reeked of desperation as Australia attempt to find a way to break the deadlock in the series and force a result.

After steamrolling Pakistan for 148 in the first innings at Karachi, Australia have since toiled in the field for 239 overs as the home team have piled on 8-602.

Cummins has Australia’s sole wicket in this innings, trapping Imam-ul-Haq lbw on Tuesday for 11.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.