AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Protesters march during a Pro-Palestine rally in Melbourne
Thousands of protesters have rallied on the eve of the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Palestine protest crackdown ‘obscures peaceful reality’

Luke Costin October 9, 2024

A crackdown on pro-Palestine rallies due to police resourcing concerns has been criticised as “racist dog-whistling”.

A strong police presence accompanies the weekly rallies in multiple states, and NSW Premier Chris Minns says that has become an unacceptable drain on resources.

His suggestion that police should be allowed to deny permits for the demonstrations due to stretched resources has drawn the ire of several activist groups.

Police
 The heavy police presence at pro-Palestine rallies in NSW has cost about million this year. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

The Australia Palestine Advocacy Network said the overwhelming majority of Palestine solidarity protests over the past year had been peaceful expressions of solidarity and justice.

“By dog-whistling about policing these protests, Premier Minns obscures this reality and tries to criminalise those who are advocating for human rights,” president Nasser Mashni said.

“This must be called out for what it is – anti-Palestinian racism.

“But Premier Minns must know that we will not be silenced.”

The premier’s office declined to respond.

Mr Minns has ordered a review into the handling of the marches, citing figures that policing about 40 pro-Palestine rallies this year had cost roughly $5 million.

“If an application is made every single weekend, week after week after week, draining police resources and time and taxpayer money, police and taxpayers in the state are entitled to say we’ve got other things taking place,” he told reporters.

The premier’s language had been “divisive” and he was being selective in raising arguments, a spokesman for the Australian National Imams Council said.

“When he takes the steps he does and puts money and resources into court bids and diverting resources for reviews, it flies in the face of his concern about the financial impact,” council senior advisor Bilal Rauf told AAP.

“There is a deep connection (to) what is happening abroad – relatives of Australian citizens are being killed or injured.”

The Labor premier’s suggestion however won support from his usual opponents, with the NSW coalition urging him to go further and legislate a user-pay system.

“Every dollar that’s spent on policing serial protests is a dollar that could be going towards improving the lives of NSW families,” Opposition Leader Mark Speakman said.

rally
 The opposition says every dollar spent on policing rallies could help improve the lives of families. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

Greens MP Sue Higginson said curtailing protests wasn’t the answer.

“The answer is stop deploying so many police resources,” she told AAP, describing the premier’s comments as “mad”.

“Is this only about pro-Palestine rallies or will he seek (to do) this to other rallies?”

There was a heavy police presence at Sunday’s protest when about 10,000 people congregated in Sydney’s Hyde Park after authorities ditched a court bid to shut the rally down.

A poll published in The Age and Sydney Morning Herald on Monday suggested a majority of Australians oppose the use of public protests to take sides in the Middle East conflict.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.